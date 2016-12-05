YYC scooter guy caught driving on QEII in blizzard

A man riding a scooter down the QEII highway in the the middle of a blizzard Sunday was a church-goer heading home after church, according to a close friend.

Heather Wald, who goes to White Fields Calvary Church in Airdrie with the man, said he’s a very kind man who’s always first to offer help and last to leave when help is needed.

“Seriously, this whole crazy video thing couldn’t have happened to a better person. They just don’t have the funds to make ends meet,” said Wald.

The man, whom Metro has agreed not to identify, was caught on camera last Sunday by Calgary Realtor Kim Star.

“He was probably going home to northeast Calgary from Airdrie after church on Sunday when Kim made that video,” said Wald.

The man works as a labourer for Stuart Olsen, where Wald describes him as the main breadwinner for his mother – who is unable to work – and his two nieces.

According to Wald, The man is developmentally delayed but has his driver's license.

Wald, who helped set up a Go Fund Me page for him, said she wants to help get him a reliable vehicle with some winter tires and to pay for the insurance so he could drive a little more safely. Calgarians have already raised more than $1.8k in one hour, with a fundraising goal of $15k.

