Calgary student reflects on trip to Standing Rock

He had to see it to believe it.

Mohamed Farah, an economics student at the University of Calgary, traveled to the Sacred Stone Camp during reading week.

He had been reading about the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and their clashes with police over the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.

So, Farah and a friend rented a vehicle and drove to Cannon Ball, North Dakota.

“We wanted to let our eyes be the final judgement of the situation,” Farah said.

He decided in advance not to participate in any demonstrations, and remained at the camp during his stay.

His first impression of the area was passing over 30 police cars on the road to the camp, which he said was “intimidating.”

“(The police) were pretty scary,” he said, describing armoured vehicles and heavy combat attire.

It’s a stark contrast to his description of the protesters.

“The people (at the camp) were very peaceful and kind,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense to me why the police needed to respond like that.”

He said the people at the camp fed them and made them feel welcome.

“They were just so grateful that people had come to support them,” he said.

“We tried to remain neutral, but objectively, we knew (the police response) was too much.”

Construction of the pipeline was halted on Sunday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ denial of a key permit which would allow the company Energy Transfer Partners to drill underneath the Missouri River. However, the people in the camps are not packing up yet, as they wait to see what U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will do when he takes office on Jan. 20.

Farah encouraged Calgarians to do their research and find out for themselves what is happening in North Dakota.