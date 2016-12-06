Parent group calls for Alberta Education to release names of expert working groups rebuilding curriculum

As the provincial government begins the undertaking of a full curriculum overhaul the names of individuals at the reins— the “expert working groups”— aren’t being made public.

It’s something a parent advocacy group says just doesn’t fly.

“We need a list of who is in the groups,” said Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils (CAPSC) representative, Althea Adams. “This involves our kids and is a major rewrite. The maximum transparency is needed.”

Starting back in October, the expert working groups began drafting for K-12 curriculum content in language arts, math, social studies, arts education and wellness, for Alberta Education’s consideration.

Alberta Education said the groups are made up of 60 Alberta Education staff, 250 experienced teachers and 40 post-secondary instructors and professors across subject areas.

“Alberta Education requested and received nominations from school authorities and post-secondary institutions from across the province,” said the ministry in an emailed statement. “(Group members) were selected based on criteria including: knowledge of curriculum, teaching experience, familiarity with current research, and recognized leadership in a subject or subject areas.”

The statement added that expert working groups had a balanced representation of the province’s demographic and diversity including Francophone, First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.

Adams said despite this information, CAPSC doesn’t understand why the names of individuals in the expert working groups aren’t being made available.

“This should have been released as a matter of course,” she said. “We are puzzled why this is a secret since they started two months ago.”

Criteria provided to Metro by Alberta Education for picking members of the expert working groups:

When pressed for more information about the groups, Alberta Education said selection criteria for the group members included (but were not limited to):

- Veteran Alberta certified teachers with a minimum of five year’s teaching experience in a particular subject.

-Veteran and new Nunavut and Northwest Territories certified teachers with a minimum of five years’ teaching experience in a particular subject area.

-New Alberta certified teachers with a minimum of two years’ teaching experience.

-Knowledge of the current Alberta K-12 provincial curriculum and knowledge of literacy, numeracy and competencies as defined by Alberta Education as an asset.