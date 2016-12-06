Cold snap has Calgary’s homeless turning to shelters

Calgary’s first cold snap of the winter is already putting a strain on the city’s homeless shelters.



Calgary Drop In spokesman Jordan Hamilton said while the Drop In isn’t being overwhelmed with people seeking shelter, the need for supplies is more apparent.



“I haven’t been able to walk through the hallways without someone asking me for a scarves or a hat or gloves,” said Hamilton.



He said the Drop In does have kits they call ‘Frosty Bites’ that contain things like, hats, scarves, socks and even chapstick, which they hand out to anyone in need.



Hamilton said people wishing to donate those particular items can’t go wrong.



“This weekend we had someone come in with about 100 homemade scarves, which is wonderful,” he said.



The beds are already spoken for at the Salvation Army Centre Of Hope on 9 Avenue SE, but executive director Karen Livick said things always pick up when the temperature drops.



“We found with the mild weather, a lot of guys are staying out longer this year. We’re expecting them to start showing up at our doors, even just as a warming centre during the night when it’s so cold,” she said.



She said the shelter has a small supply of gloves, mittens and socks that were recently donated, but she expects to go through those fairly quickly. Donations are welcome 24 hours a day at the Centre of Hope’s front desk.



Adam Melnyk, outreach manager at Alpha House, said the DOAP Team is out on Calgary’s streets, making sure people are dressed appropriately, and those who aren’t are taken somewhere warm.