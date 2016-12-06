Where Calgarians can snap a photo with Santa Claus

Whether it’s your mom’s “great idea” of everyone wearing matching outfits, you’re never too old to be sitting on old St. Nick’s lap.

So Metro compiled a list of locations and events in the city you can tell Santa Claus exactly what you want this holiday season.

A free 4x6 photo is available in store, with other photo packages and Christmas cards available for purchase at the store. Every photo comes with a free kid’s entree at Bass Pro Shops locations with a restaurant.

Until Dec. 15, families can also receive a free wooden picture frame from Monday to Thursday only. There are also free games and activities for children to play with while waiting in line, as well as free crafts depending on what time you do.

Location: CrossIron Mills Outlets Mall, 112-261055 Crossiron Blvd, Rocky View, AB

Date: Now until Christmas Eve.

Time: Mall hours.

Photos with Santa Claus are free of charge at Sunridge Mall. All you need to do is bring your camera or smartphone to take your own photos.

A donation to KidSport Calgary is welcomed as payment instead.

Location: 2525 36 St NE, Calgary, AB

Date: Now until Christmas Eve.

Time: Mall hours.

Santa takes a break everyday from 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Located near entrance five, stop by and have your picture taken with Santa Claus in Santa Land at Marlborough Mall.

Location: 433 Marlborough Way NE #310, Calgary, AB

Date: Now until Christmas Eve.

Time: Dec. 6 - Dec. 23: Noon - 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 3p.m.

Snag a free photo with Santa in front of a giant inflatable snow globe. Children can also join Mrs. Claus at Cafe Trieste on the third flood, and receive a free children's milk hot chocolate with purchase of any other beverage. Parents can also enter a draw to win a collection of children’s Christmas books from Indigo.

There will also be entertainment from Fresh Blend A Cappella and Jackie Drew.

Location: 324 8 Ave SW, Calgary, AB

Santa and the snow globe will be located on the second floor in front of the giant christmas tree.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10.

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The man in red is in Calgary and you can grab a photo with him while he’s visiting from the North Pole.

Parents can book ahead at this location so they can skip the line, but walk ups are also available. Although a visit with Santa is free, pictures vary on packages purchased.

Location: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary, AB

Date: Now until Dec. 24.

Time: 10:40 a.m. - 8:20 p.m.

Children can visit Santa in his Enchanted Forest located in centre court. While waiting to see Santa, children can visit the cookie kitchen and decorate a cookie, watch a holiday movie in the magic pond and take an elfie selfie and share it on social media.

Santa does, however, leave at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve to get back to the North Pole in time to deliver presents. Registration cut-off will be noon or earlier on Christmas Eve.

Location: 100 Anderson Rd SE, Calgary, AB

Date: Now until Christmas Eve.

Time: Mall hours.

Santa Claus is coming to Westbrook Mall - you can find him and snap a family photo with him located at centre court.

Location: 200 37 St SW, Calgary, AB

Date: Now until Christmas Eve.