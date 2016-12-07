Alberta post-secondary still crippled by mental health issues: survey finds

The numbers are in, and in Alberta, mental health is still a crippling concern for students – despite a marked increase in funding.



Since reporting in 2013, the number of students who have seriously considered suicide rose from 9.5 to 13.1 per cent. And attempts, which in 2013 were pegged at 1.3 have jumped to 2.1 per cent according to the National College Health Assessment for the Alberta region.



Dexter Bruneau, the Council of Alberta University Students (CAUS) chair, said the numbers are quite alarming, and show the need for campuses to continue receiving mental health-specific funding.



“People are feeling things are hopeless, overwhelmed, feeling exhausted, lonely, sad, depressed, anxiety, anger,” said Bruneau. “All of these things are really high, with many of them at least two-thirds, nearing all, of students experiencing these things.”



Debbie Bruckner, senior director of access and support with student wellness from the University of Calgary, said when you consider the amount of the post-secondary population those figures represents, it’s staggering. But she, along with others in the field – and the provincial government, all noted it’s in line with what they expected.



“There are fairly significant concerns that come up around mental health,” Bruckner said. “Things like anxiety, depression, stress, and thoughts of suicide – that being said, in Alberta the post secondary institutions engage in discussion, so they certainly reflect our experience.”

For students, a continued stream of steady mental health funding is what will better student experience, and hopefully change thoughts of suicide to messages of hope.



In 2016, the provincial government provided $3.6 million in funding to post-secondary institutions, which enabled them to continue on with mental health programs they initiated with funding from the previous government.



said he hopes the government will consider making mental health funding permanent, and fund institutions on a stable, per-student basis.



Rachelle McGrath, Healthy Campus Team Lead with Mount Royal University, said they have been participating in the National College Health Assessment survey since 2006, in a two-year cycle – but now administer the survey every three years.



“Overall what the Alberta reference group from 2016 tells us is that mental health continues to be a health need and priority for our students, but that there are also some areas one might not anticipate – like sleep,” McGrath said. “It really helps you get the fuller picture of what students are experiencing.”



Along with seeing increases in mental health diagnoses, McGrath said the data also suggests that students are more willing to seek help from a professional.



“Sometimes it can be hard to tease out if the occurrence is increasing,” McGrath said. “Or if it’s that the occurrence is the same, but we’ve done a good job at creating safe inclusive environment.”



Bruneau said what’s especially telling is students’ perceptions of drinking, and use of substances is much higher than the reality, which can lead to students feeling isolated.



“It speaks to a general culture where people aren’t fully aware of what people are up to,” said Bruneau. “That might contribute to some of the other things, like loneliness and sadness…they think everyone is out partying, when in fact a lot of them might be sitting at home and hanging out.”



The provincial government is working on a new model with stakeholders to give stable funding to post-secondary institutions. And that model should be implemented in the 2017 to 2018 school year.



“I’ve heard first-hand the concerns of students across the province who are struggling with their mental health and I know that finding a model for mental health supports that works for students is a priority,” said Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt. “The Advisory Panel on Post-secondary mental health was created to look at this issue and I’m looking forward to their recommendations.”