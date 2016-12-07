Body found of Calgary teenager believed to be victim of homicide
CALGARY — The body of a 17-year-old boy believed to be the victim of a homicide has been found in a remote area north of Morley, Alta.
Calgary police say they got a call on Saturday night from someone who heard a loud noise at a home in the city's northeast and was concerned for the welfare of the people in the residence.
Officers checked but found nothing, and on Sunday received information leading them to believe a killing had taken place at the same residence.
The body was found Monday and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Wednesday.
Police say charges are pending against three people and witnesses in the case are still being sought.
