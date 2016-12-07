Calgary gang busted, 10 people facing charges of drug, weapons trafficking

CALGARY — Ten people from Calgary are facing more than 100 charges after police say they busted a gang that was trafficking drugs and weapons in Western Canada.

Police say the criminal network extended from Alberta to B.C. and had ties to Manitoba.

The investigation lasted a year and included the arrest of Timothy Varga, 40, who is accused of recruiting members for a criminal organization, trafficking cocaine and firearms offences.

During the investigation, officers searched homes in Calgary and B.C.’s Okanagan, where they seized drugs, as well as a loaded handgun, which was previously reported stolen.

Some of the details of the arrests were made public in September but since then additional counts have been finalized against Varga and nine other suspects.

Antonio Chavez, Jason Hamilton, Larissa Cowan, Jared Kennedy, Spencer Allan-Elliott, Corey DeBakker, Alex Wawia and Justine Brind-Suchar have also been charged.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Andrew McGuire, 41, believed to be in the Calgary area.