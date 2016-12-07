Calgary police ask for help in finding missing man

The Calgary Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man who went missing from southwest Calgary.



Daryl James McConnell is described as Caucasian, in his late 30s, 5’7” tall, with a medium build, thinning red and grey hair, and facial stubble. He was last seen wearing a blue or grey coat and grey sweat pants.



Police say they are concerned for his welfare and need to locate him immediately.



Anyone with information on McConnell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477