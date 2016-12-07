Calgary police thank public for helping recover stolen purse with baby's ashes

Calgary police say they've found a purse containing the ashes of a baby who died six months ago.

Police say two women went into Henry’s Pub at the Sheraton Cavalier Hotel on Saturday and took a purse not belonging to them.

They left the pub and drove away in a silver, four-door car, possibly a 2008 or newer Mitsubishi Lancer.

Credit cards from the stolen purse were later used at a 7-11 by two women.

Police asked the public for help, and on Wednesday said the purse and all its contents, including the baby's ashes, have been found.