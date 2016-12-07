Calgary police thank public for helping recover stolen purse with baby's ashes
Calgary police say they've found a purse containing the ashes of a baby who died six months ago.
Police say two women went into Henry’s Pub at the Sheraton Cavalier Hotel on Saturday and took a purse not belonging to them.
They left the pub and drove away in a silver, four-door car, possibly a 2008 or newer Mitsubishi Lancer.
Credit cards from the stolen purse were later used at a 7-11 by two women.
Police asked the public for help, and on Wednesday said the purse and all its contents, including the baby's ashes, have been found.
They say they are in the process of returning the purse to the owner.