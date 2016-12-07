Friend remembers Calgary teen homicide victim as funny and caring

The friend of a Calgary teen murdered over the weekend described him as a "brother" to their group of friends.

Cesar Abusahmin said 17-year-old Ezzulddin Al-Ogaidi, known by friends as Ezzy , was a funny and caring person.

“He's the type of guy that lives in the moment and doesn't let the problems that he's facing affect the mood of the others around him,” said Abusahmin.

Al-Ogaidi was the eldest of three siblings and the man of his house, according to his friend, who has known him for four years.

“Every single one of those years have been a blessing,” he said. “He was like a brother to me and our friends.”

Al-Ogaidi was the victim of an apparent homicide that occurred at a home on San Diego Way over the weekend, according to Calgary police, who said they located the teen’s body near Morley on Monday.

“Thankfully a member of the community who became aware of the event sometime between Saturday night and Sunday evening had the courage to come forward to police and articulate what he knew,” said Insp. Don Coleman, who added the tip prompted the investigation to begin Sunday.

Ahmed Abid, 24, Mohammed Khalil, 28, and Ashraf jase Ajil, 23, have all been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. They will next appear in court Thursday. Police said more charges are possible pending investigation.

Coleman said investigators found further evidence at the home in Dover.

“It was apparent there had been a fire in the backyard, so police intervened and it would appear there were attempts to destroy evidence going on,” he said.

Coleman said police have located firearms and are running tests to see if they were used in this crime.

Police originally said they were looking for Kasetta Marshall, 19, but said she has since been in contact with police and is to be interviewed Wednesday afternoon.

“She’d be a person of interest in what her involvement in this was will be determined at the conclusion of her interview,” said Coleman.

Coleman said all those involved knew one another, but out of respect for the young victim the nature of relationships will not be shared.