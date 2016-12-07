Give the gift of life this Christmas by donating blood to Canadian Blood Services

The Canadian Blood Services wants you to know that when you give blood, what you’re really giving is the gift of life, and they ask, what is better gift this holiday season?

Susan Matsumoto, director for donor relations for the Prairie region, said they’re encouraging Albertan’s during their Holiday Give Campaign to raise awareness, start a new good habit and save a life.

“Giving blood is a very selfless act,” she said. “Donors give away a part of themselves to save someone they don’t even know.”

Elizabeth Young’s family knows the benefits of giving blood first hand—the generous donations of others saved the life of their now 10-month-old daughter, Gabriella.

Gabriella was born following a high-risk pregnancy and emergency c-section. It was quickly discovered that she suffered from severe hemolytic anemia. After dozens of ultrasounds, brain dopplers monitoring—she simply couldn’t wait any longer.

After three immunoglobulin plasma and two packed red cell transfusions, the newborn was just hours away from needing a complete blood exchange.

Ultimately, it took nearly 5,000 blood donors to make saving Gabriella’s life possible, according to her mother, who asks that during a busy time of year people consider giving their blood to save the life of someone like Gabriella.

“Anyone who gives blood is a hero in my eyes,” she said.

According to Matsumoto, Canadian Blood Services is hoping to collect 6,500 units of blood in Calgary during their Holiday Give Campaign, and 13,250 units across Alberta.

She said blood is used in many different ways including in cancer treatments, with car crash victims, surgeries and for people like baby Gabriella. Matsumoto said although half of the population is generally eligible to give blood, only about one in 60 do.

Matsumoto said the process of giving blood takes about one hour from start to finish, and asks that individuals interested make an appointment at their local blood donation center.