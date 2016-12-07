Impartial adviser to address trial involving B.C. polygamous community

CALGARY — A lawyer appointed to act as an impartial adviser is expected to make brief closing submissions today in the trial for three people connected to a British Columbia polygamous community.

Brandon Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and James Oler are accused of removing girls, aged 13 and 15, from Canada for a sexual purpose.

Gail Blackmore and James Oler have chosen not to hire a lawyer and told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Paul Pearlman they would not make closing arguments on Tuesday.

Lawyer Joe Doyle's role is not to act as legal counsel for the pair, but to assist the court in procedural matters.

Brandon Blackmore's lawyer, John Gustafson, told the judge in his closing arguments that the prosecution has not proven his client removed a 13-year-old girl from Canada or that he intended that she have sexual relations with an older man.