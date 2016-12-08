Calgary woman born premature advocates for skin-to-skin care

Aime Hutton was given 24 hours to live when she was born.

Hutton, now 40, was born at 26 weeks gestation in Ottawa, weighting just one pound, 12 ounces.

Her first dress was smaller than a size eight shoe.

“They really thought I wasn’t going to make it,” she said.

Against all odds, Hutton kept growing. She spent a total of 11 weeks at the NICU.

Metro recently reported on the baby cuddling program at the NICU at the South Health Campus in Calgary, which Hutton said would have been of great benefit to her.

“My dad would reach in through the isolette and use his finger to touch my head,” Hutton said. An isolette is an incubator for premature babies.

Hutton said skin-to-skin care, or ‘kangaroo-care,’ wasn’t common practice when she was born in 1976.

Kangaroo care was developed in the 1980s, almost by accident.

NICU’s were running out of isolette’s for premature babies, according to Aanice Lind, a clinical support nurse at the NICU in the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

To deal with the shortage of isolettes, parents were encouraged to hold their babies to free up space.

Doctors and nurses noticed that the condition of babies who were held regularly by their parents improved dramatically.

“Babies who had been held every day by their parents had increased weight gain, and seemed to develop better,” said Lind.

She said it’s now known that during a skin-to-skin cuddling session, babies release oxytocin, which lowers cortisol levels – also known as stress hormones.

“(Kangaroo care) calms the baby down, stabilizes breathing, and they require less oxygen to be administered,” Lind said.

Research supports that kangaroo care leads to more early discharges from the NICU and fewer infections in premature babies, she added.

“We certainly see that here (at the Alberta Children’s Hospital) on a daily basis,” said Lind.

Babies born at 26 weeks gestation in 2016 have a 75-85 per cent chance of survival.

When Hutton was born, she was given a zero-to-20 per cent chance of survival.

Hutton said cuddling programs designed for when parents cannot be there to hold their baby have made a world of difference.

“It blows me away how far we’ve come,” she said.

Growing up, she had challenges in school, and was told she would always be a C-student.

Today, she is an author of three books and creator of Inch by Inch, an online program to help young girls learn to believe in themselves.

“For me to stand here in 2016 and say, I’m an international best selling author three times over…well, I blew that suggestion out of the water,” Hutton said.

Her main message?