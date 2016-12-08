Frosty temperatures take toll on Calgary's stray animals

It’s cold out there for Calgary’s homeless animal population – and those dogs and cats don’t have the same resources humans do.

Sage Pullen McIntosh, spokesperson with the Calgary Humane Society, said temperatures below zero present a real danger to stray animals.

“They don’t have the same escape routes that we do. Like, they’re not able to walk themselves to a shelter or go into a home uninvited,” she said. “It can be really tough for them.”

Last year, from Dec. 31, 2015 to March 31, 2016, the Calgary Humane Society took in 457 stray animals – that’s about 32 per cent of their intake.

Doug Anderson, inspector with Calgary Community Standards (Formerly Animal Bylaw Standards), said between Oct. 15, 2016 to March 15, 2016, they received more than 3,000 calls for animals running loose on the street.

That’s in addition to the 1,400 cases where animals were loose, but contained by Calgarians.

And that’s mostly just dogs.

In fact, cats are really hard to count over the winter months, since they’re so good at finding shelters wherever they can – but that includes places like the hood of a car, which spells it’s own unique danger.

The city’s normal process is to trap cats and collect them during the warmer parts of the year.

“But we won’t trap during the winter months because it’s too cold – we don’t want an animal caught and left there for an hour or two hours,” said Anderson.

While some breeds of dogs, like Huskies, are better acclimated for the inclement weather, most breeds are in danger of frostbite and significant damage to their paw pads. It’s a cruel life when just walking starts causing a dog pain.

Anderson said from October to Dec. 6 of this year, they’ve already been called 1,200 times to collect strays, with 500 animals being picked up by citizens.

If you see a stray animal, McIntosh and the Humane Society are asking Calgarians to help collect the animals and bring them to the nearest vet clinic – whether it looks like they’re injured or not, it’s better to err on the side of caution. If the animals are tagged, the city or the Humane Society will help return them to their owners.