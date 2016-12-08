Third-generation Tsuut’ina Chief Lee Crowchild sworn in

The newly-elected chief of the Tsuut’ina First Nation has personally invited Calgarians to visit his reserve.

“TsuuTina is blessed to have such a large and vibrant city on our doorstep,” said Chief Lee Crowchild, in his first media address as the chief.

Crowchild, who is taking the helm from outgoing chief Roy Whitney, said his goal is to increase the interactions between his people and all Calgarians.

His father, Gordon Crowchild, and grandfather David Crowchild also held the position of chief. The latter is the namesake for Calgary’s Crowchild Trail.

“We’ve always been next to each other, neighbours for a long time. Now it’s time to stop looking at each other over the fence,” Crowchild said.

The Tsuu’tina chief and council were officially sworn in on Thursday for a three-year term.

After being sworn in, Crowchild said he would work to eliminate domestic violence, bullying, and make disabled persons in his community more visible.

“Serving the people – our people – requires diligence, sacrifice, and great earnestness,” he said, adding that he will approach the leadership role in “the spirit of service.”

The regular rodeo competitor said he will bring balance and stability to the nation.

“This nation is growing, in population and complexity and prosperity, and needs a sophisticated government,” Crowchild said.

Citing the ring road and construction of the Grey Eagle Casino, Crowchild said the Tsuu’tina Nation has done well as far as economic development over recent years, but pledged to ensure projects balance prosperity with the need to keep the land “pristine.”

“We must all remember that this land means more to us than monetary value – much more,” he said, adding that whether in Tsuut’ina or Calgary, everyone is a steward of the land.

Braiden Crane attended the ceremony and said he’s excited about the new chief and council.

“It means a lot to me to know things are going to change,” Crane said.

He said there was a lack of transparency under previous leadership, but he’s hopeful that will change.

“I’m really hoping our chief and council keeps an open heart to our nation and our nations needs – and the city of Calgary as well."

Crane said there’s lot for Calgarians to experience on Tsuu’tina – from wildlife spotting to artisan crafts.