Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrants for role in organized crime ring arrested

A Calgary man wanted for his role in an organized crime ring has been arrested, according to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

ALERT said Andrew McGuire, 41, turned himself into police Thursday evening at the Calgary Police Service headquarters. He's one of 10 people who were the focus of a year-long organized crime investigation.

At a news conference Wednesday, ALERT investigators said they began the investigation in November of 2015 into the group with ties to Manitoba and British Columbia.

They said they used specialized police techniques and resources, which required the cooperation of numerous policing agencies.

Throughout the investigation search warrants were issued in Calgary and the Okanagan area of B.C.

Staff Sgt. Barry McCurdy of the RCMP said the investigation concluded with the arrest of Timothy Varga, 40, of Calgary.

"ALERT is alleging that Varga provided instruction to the criminal organization, committed offences for the criminal organization, recruited members and conspired to commit multiple offences ," said McCurdy, who added that Varga previously served time for manslaughter.

According to police, a loaded handgun was discovered in Varga’s home along with a variety of drugs, including methamphetamine and ketamine.

The 40-year-old from Calgary has been charged with eight offences , including six separate firearms charges and recruiting members for a criminal organization.