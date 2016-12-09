Calgary Zoo needs more cameras after penguins drown: watchdog group

CALGARY — Zoocheck Canada says the puzzling drowning deaths of seven penguins at the Calgary Zoo show the need for surveillance cameras in all animal enclosures.

Julie Woodyear with the animal watchdog group says cameras in the penguins' holding room would have revealed what happened to the birds.

She says staff monitoring the cameras probably would have been able to save the birds.

Zoo officials say the colony of 22 Humboldt penguins was fine when a zookeeper left on Wednesday afternoon.

The seven were found dead when staff arrived on Thursday morning.