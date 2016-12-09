Siksika applies for license to grow medical cannabis

It’s still in the early stages, but Siksika has filed for their medical growing license, and partnered with BC-based LDI Group. The two-year application process means the nation’s agricultural land won’t be used for medical growing for some time.

“With the trend of First Nations leaning towards marijuana production across the country, there’s a lot of interest, and First Nations communities looking at Siksika as a model,” said Shane Breaker, general manager of retail and construction development services for Siksika Nation.

So far, the plan is just to build the facility and grow medical marijuana, which can be distributed through local licensed dispensaries.

Breaker said the project could bring numerous jobs, not only in cultivating the plant, but security, distribution and managerial positions.

The total facility’s footprint would be 25,000 square feet, a large portion going to the production, some to shipping, office space and staff facilities. And after they have a few years under their belt, Breaker said they may expand.

