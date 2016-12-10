"Scooter Guy" gifted a winter ready vehicle from Calgary dealership

Just over a week ago, a video made the rounds on social media of a man on a scooter braving the first day of frigid winter weather on Highway 2 on a basic scooter. Now, he is the proud owner of a new car thanks to a Calgary car dealer.

Diedrich Penner was filmed riding his scooter down Deerfoot Trail to his job in Dover, going as far as using a large pail of rocks in the middle of the vehicle to give it more traction.

He can now retire the rocks, and the scooter, as he can now take his 2010 Dodge Charger to and from wherever he pleases.

"It's a blessing," Penner said.

"It's a huge bonus, and it's much appreciated" he added.

Penner said on the day the video was taken, he normally would have driven, but his mother, whom he shares a car with, needed it to prepare for a grandchild's birthday party.

Automaxx General Manager Chris Thin said the new ride has been fully inspected and mechanically upgraded to make sure it's in pristine condition, with a couple of added bonuses thrown in.

"It's got a three-year warranty as well. It's got an unlimited mileage warranty in case anything does break down mechanically, it won't come at any cost to him to fix it," Thin said.

Automaxx has also paid up for six months of insurance for the car, as well as installed a new windshield and a brand new set of winter tires.

As he sat behind the wheel for the first time, Penner couldn't hide his happiness.

"It is so thoughtful and considerate. I feel excited from the bottom of my soul," he said.