Calgary man reaches father on life support thanks to WestJet

Yasir Haqqi raced to the YYC Calgary International Airport (YYC) with only a backpack on his shoulders and his father in mind.



Earlier in the day, he received a phone call from nurses at a hospital in Mississauga, Ont. that his father, Shuja, was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on life support. But when he finally made it to YYC, he reached the counter too late to get on the last flight out to Toronto.



“It was very emotional, when you are in a situation you want to get to your loved one,” said Yasir. “I told the counter lady that I only have one dad and my dad is in the ICU on life support and I have to get there immediately.”



It was then the Westjet representative searched through a variety of flights looking for an earlier route. When there were no other options, the woman fast-tracked Yasir through the airport. He made it onto the flight at the very last boarding call. At 1 a.m. the plane landed in Toronto, where Yasir went straight to the hospital and arrived to see his brother and sister waiting for him at the bedside of his his nearly 80-year-old father.