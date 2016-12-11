Hundreds of Albertans rally in Calgary against carbon tax

“Axe the tax," is what hundreds of Albertans were chanting at a rally protesting the carbon tax on Sunday.

Hosted by Rebel Media’s Ezra Levant at the Westin, the rally voiced the concerns of political leaders and Albertans about an economy-wide carbon tax of $20 per tonne that was announced by Rachel Notley’s NDP government last November.

The tax is scheduled to come into effect on Jan. 1 2017.

According to Leela Aheer, MLA for Chestermere-Rocky View, she’s been working hard in the legislature to ensure the NDP government is aware of the impact the carbon tax will have on Albertans.

“We will fight this carbon tax. We will.” said Aheer, who added that if Ottawa imposes a carbon tax, they would seek every legal option possible to fight it.

Three Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership candidates were in attendance; Chris Alexander, Brad Trost and Kellie Leitch - each, unsurprisingly voicing disapproval for the tax and approval for pipelines.

“Let’s build all the pipelines that the market demands, let’s protect our beautiful wilderness but let’s do it without killing our economy,” said Alexander.

Calgary Raging Grannies, supporters of the carbon tax, were escorted out of the hotel and were not allowed back inside according to hotel security.

According to volunteers, there were no buses from Edmonton bringing people to Calgary as was the case in Edmonton more than one week ago.

Levant said the total cost of the conference room at the Westin, downtown including sound equipment was around $14,000. Volunteers at the rally went around to supporters in a “bucket brigade,” asking for donations to help fund Rebel Media’s efforts.

Controversy after Edmonton’s anti-carbon tax rally sprung up after members chanted “lock her up,” about Premier Notley’s energy policy. The same chant sprung up at the Calgary rally multiple times by members as well.

On Sunday, Levant said although wouldn’t scold any chants, he doesn’t want to see anyone locked up.