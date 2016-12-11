Loose Mooser returns to teenage stage for standup show

Jasmine Fairbairn is coming home.

After cutting her teeth at Calgary’s famous Loose Moose theatre as a teenager, the standup comic took her act to the outback, and spent the last couple of years honing her jokes in Australia.

Now she’s coming back to Calgary to the stage where is all began – and with a killer Australian accent.

“I’ve gotten really good at adding their lingo into my everyday chatter. Like, ‘aww yee.’ Yee is a big Australian thing,” she explained. “Or they have the weirdest sentences, like, ‘sillier than a bum full of smarties.’ To me, I feel like Australian is kind of like Shakespeare – really vivid, but with a lot more swear words.”

Fairbairn said she owes her style to the Loose Moose stage, where she learned the basic tenets of improvisation.

“The reason why I think I’ve been successful quite quickly in standup is because all of those things that Dennis and Keith (at Loose Moose) taught – it was a constant thing all the time. Don’t go for the funny – go for the truth, go for the story and try to relate.”

As such, Fairbairn’s act mostly concerns stories from her life – from tense personal relationships to kids.

“It’s mostly about my kids and failing. Failing as a parent. A constant, never ending failure as a parent,” she laughed.

Her former mentor Ken Gardner will open the show for her.