No Crib for a Bed campaign appealing for more partners

A Calgary charity that helps infants get a healthy start in life is putting out an appeal to Calgary businesses.



NeighbourLink Calgary is again holding its No Crib For a Bed campaign. Each year, businesses take a crib from the organization and fill it with baby essentials.



This year, organizer Chris Jost said although many cribs have gone out, they’re still hoping to get 25 more out in the city before Christmas.



He said organizations can buy their own crib, which will be treated as a donation and go to a needy family, or they can borrow one from NeighbourLink.



“We take the cribs at the holiday season, and put them in the community to double dip on the gift, because it helps us raise all these essentials,” he said.



Jost said this year, they’re not looking for formula or diapers because they now have those covered.



“Through a partnership with Loblaws, we have an abundance of diapers and formula that we purchased at incredible savings,” he said.



What they do need is just about anything else – things like baby wipes, shampoo , cream, and clothing.



Jost said the program runs with the donations – called Infant Care Under 2 (ICU2) – is one-of-a-kind in North America. Its focus is not just on making sure infants have diapers and formula, but on brain development.



Clients who sign up commit to spending 20 hours a month to either working on their parenting skills, or on upgrading their skills to get out of poverty.



Lisa Barton, coordinator of the Successful Young Parents program at the Families Matter Society, said the supplies she receives from the program help new parents in need stop worrying about coming up with the bare essentials, so they can focus on their child.



“It helps supplement some of those worries – we can have them come into the centre and doing things around nursery rhymes and singing and attachment between mom and dad and baby,” she said.



Jost said anyone who wants to receive a loan of a crib for their office, or take part in any way, should email him at info@neighbourlinkcalgary.ca.