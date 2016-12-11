No injuries reported after two-alarm fire in SE Calgary

The Calgary Fire Department successfully rescued several pets from a two-alarm fire in the 100 block of Pensacola Close SE on Sunday around the noon hour.

When crews arrived they found fire had spread from a detached garage to the main home.

A second crew was called in to help fight the blaze, and firefighters entered the home to extinguish it.

Officials say there is significant damage to the home and the garage, meaning the resident won't be able to move back in.

A rabbit and two cats were successfully removed from the burning home, according to a release.