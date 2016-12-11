Photographer offers free family portraits for Calgarians

Photographer Ben Logan spent this weekend helping Calgarians capture the most magical part Christmas.

No – not Santa Claus, but something far more precious: family.

The 26-year-old photographer was offering free family photos at Olympic Plaza to anyone who dropped by while he was there. He was also collecting donations for the Calgary Food Bank.

“There’s something unique and timeless about Christmas photos,” he said, the frost nipping at his beard. “I really want to be able to provide that for a city in need. Over the last couple of years, so many people have lost jobs and haven’t been able to get themselves back up off the ground, so, that’s the big reason I’m doing it.”

From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Logan was bundled up tight shooting photos outdoors, with the help of his girlfriend Celeste. The temperature was beyond freezing, but Logan said it’s worth it for the view. Olympic plaza is decorated for Christmas, and from his spot, he could fit the Calgary tower in the background.

He also had a number of props in hand, from Santa and reindeer hats to giant candy canes.

If the cold was numbing his fingertips, the smiling families were warming his heart.

“I’m so overwhelmingly happy,” he beamed. “This brings out the best feelings on the inside.”

For the perfect Christmas family photo, Logan doesn’t require much. The background helps a ton, but mostly it’s the attitude of his subjects.

“Just people having a good time. I like seeing people being silly and cheesy – it always makes for a great photo.”

He didn’t take appointments – whoever showed up just needed to fill out a quick form and Logan began snapping. He’s been taking photos for about 15 years and runs his own businesses, Bear N’ Tree. He was looking for a way to use his own skillset to give back to Calgary, when his girlfriend suggested the family photo idea.