Sensitive Santa caters to special needs children in Calgary

The hustle and bustle of Christmas shoppers, noise, and waiting in long line-ups to sit on Santa’s knee can be overwhelming for children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

This year, Bass Pro Shop at CrossIron Mills opened its doors early on select dates for families with ‘sensory sensitive children’ to visit Santa in peace.

No line-up, no blaring holiday music, and no crowds. Just Santa, hot chocolate, and plenty of understanding.

“We want these families to have the same, wonderful experience everyone else has,” said Stacey Hartung, who works at Bass Pro and was greeting families arriving for their visit.

“When they said they were doing this, I couldn’t believe it. I was ecstatic,” said Hartung, who has a history of volunteerism with children who have special needs.

He said one mother broke down in tears because she was so thankful that her children could visit Santa in a ASD-friendly environment.

Children with ASD, which includes autism, Asperger’s syndrome, and anything in between, can experience challenges with communication, socialization, and behaviour.

Stimulus such as lights, sounds, and crowds can overwhelm these children and cause them to feel stressed or upset.

According to Autism Speaks Canada, one in 68 children are currently diagnosed with ASD.

Christine Tracey said her nine-year-old son Christian, who has autism, had an anxiety-free visit with Santa.

“I think he left Santa’s lap about four times, but it was great. There was no pressure for him to sit and look perfect, and there was no line at all,” Tracey said.

She said Christian becomes overwhelmed by crowds, which means visiting the mall to see Santa alongside hundreds of other families is simply not possible.

“If I took him to the mall, it could end up being a negative experience and we might never get him back there,” Tracey said.

She described Christian as a happy, energetic child who loves to play with others.

It eased her stress to know that staff at the store were prepared for behavioural or anxiety issues to arise, and that those would be met with patience and understanding.