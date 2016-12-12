Calgary's Old Trout Puppet Theatre remounts very first show

Peter Balkwill just opened a box to his past.

For years the box sat in a corner of the Old Trout Puppet Workshop, gathering dust. Since 1999, the box followed them from location to location, bouncing around as the company grew.

Inside the box are the puppets and set for their debut product, The Unlikely Birth of Istvan, which the crew is reviving for a special performance in 2017.

See, in 1999, when the show first went up, the founders of the Old Trout Puppet Workshop weren’t even in Calgary – they were living in Southern Alberta, at the Palmer Ranch.

In exchange for space and lodging to grow their artistic skills, the crew would wake up at dawn to help with the farm – which including gathering eggs from the chicken coop, herding goats and feeding the pigs.

“Apparently, if you fall into the pen – the pigs could potentially eat you,” Balkwill recalled.

It was a tough time – with little money for art supplies, they had to get creative with the puppets. They were working while also trying to stay warm and have enough to eat.

“Out of that experience, we sort of conjured a metaphysical, visual poem to answer the biggest questions of the universe: where do we come from and why are we here?” Balkwill explained. Thus, they gave birth to Istvan and his story.

Inside the box Balkwill was surprised to see that mice hadn’t chewed the pieces to ribbons. It’s taken some time to put the set together – back in the day, there were no computers to store records.

“Everything was written on scraps of paper and stuffed into drawers, which have long since gone missing or were used to patch the walls in our various studio situations,” he laughed.

Looking at the set there are messages scrawled into the back – some are notes on when to enter a scene, others a reminder to call home after a show.

They’ll be updating the show a bit, given they’ve grown so much. In 1999, everything was so immediate and day-to-day. Now Old Trout performs internationally, planning years in advance.

But mostly, it’ll remain faithful to that camaraderie and glimmer of hope that launched their puppet theatre company.