Calgary student collecting winter coats for Standing Rock

Braden Etzerza wanted to support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, but wasn’t sure how – travelling in the middle of exams wouldn’t be ideal for his environmental science degree.

The student at Mount Royal University (MRU) decided to organize a winter coat drive for protesters at the Dakota Access Pipeline construction site, near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota – a state known for its brutally-cold winters.

“Where I come from, we fight a lot of oil and gas projects coming that threaten our way of life,” said Etzerza, who is Tsimshian and Tahltan. He is from the Metlakatla Nation near Prince Rupert, B.C.

He empathized with the Standing Rock Sioux Nation’s efforts to stop the Dakota Access pipeline’s construction under Lake Oahe, which is connected to the Missouri River.

“(The oil and gas industry) has divided our community,” he said, adding that some see economic benefit and others fear for the environment.

There are several liquid natural gas (LNG) projects being built in and around Prince Rupert, which Etzerza said threatens salmon populations in the area.

He said the Metlakatla Nation and other First Nations nearby rely heavily on the salmon for their livelihood.

“The (salmon) provide food, jobs, tourism, and sustain us through the winter. Pretty much everything revolves around salmon where I’m from.”

“I felt compelled to help Standing Rock because they’re also fighting for their rights and clean water,” Etzerza said.

He called the response to his call for winter coats “overwhelming.”

Any donations which are not deemed appropriate for the North Dakota winter conditions will be donated to local shelters. The donations are being delivered by Etzerza's friends who are travelling to North Dakota at the end of the month.