Calgary Toy Angels warehouse 'practically bare': Salvation Army

Every December, the Salvation Army Toy Angel warehouse is typically full of toys, with a steady stream of donations throughout the Christmas season. This year?

“The cupboards are practically bare,” said Lt. Colonel Larry Martin, the area director for public relations and development with the Salvation Army.

He said the stream of donations has been reduced to a slow trickle.

“We haven’t experienced anything like this in our memory,” Martin added.

He said the toy warehouse is having difficulty keeping up with demand for those less fortunate this Christmas season.



The Salvation Army is trying to fill hampers for approximately 7,500 children in the Calgary area, but have only been able to meet half of the demand so far.

“We’ve been able to complete the hampers for about 3,500 (children),” Martin said.

Donations for children in the six to nine year-old age group are most needed, as well as infants.

“We want to make sure everyone has something for Christmas,” said Martin.

Requests for toy hampers are still coming in, and the Salvation Army has been forced to tell people they will have to wait until already-committed hampers have been filled.

“This year we’re finding people who have never had to ask for help before, they’ve always been the ones giving, but because of the economic downturn, we have families who are struggling to make ends meet,” Martin said.

“People who have never had to ask for help before are having to come (to us).”

The Salvation Army recently partnered up with CIR Realty to collect donations. Donations can be dropped off at any CIR Realty office, Marlborough Mall, Westbrook Mall, IKEA, or any police station until Dec. 23.

Martin said he's confident the Toy Angels drive will be able to deliver toys to all the families that need it, depending on the response during the next week.