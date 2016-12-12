Missed Connections returns for holiday hilarity in Calgary

Fresh from a star turn as Kimchee in the new TV series Kim’s Convenience, Calgary actor Andrew Phung is returning to his roots in Missed Connections.

The show is based on real-life missed connections found on Craigslist, which inform each and every show to create the improvised scenes.

It was the brainchild of actress Ali Froggatt, who was searching for her own missed connection when she stumbled upon the wealth of listings on Craigslist. The show recently debuted at the Vancouver Improv Festival as well.

“Some posts are weird, romantic, sexual, and some vulnerable and heart warming,” Froggatt said. “We either pull from a box of previously printed missed connections, ask the audience for a personal missed connection, or draw from our own experiences.”

The show also stars Calgary actors Renee Amber and Quinn Contini.