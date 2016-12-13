Alberta Premier Rachel Notley approval rating at 31%: Angus Reid

Alberta premier Rachel Notley has the approval of nearly one in three Albertans, according to a new Angus Reid online survey.

Notley's support (31 per cent) is statistically unchanged from quarterly polls done by Angus Reid throughout 2016, but down 22 per cent from a poll done the month after her landslide election win in May 2015. Fifty-nine per cent of respondents disapprove of the job Premier Notley has done in Alberta.

Ontario's Kathleen Wynne has the lowest approval in the country at 16 per cent.

The Angus Reid release said that the recent federal approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline may bouy Notley's future approval rating, as they said she's been "plagued politically by economic woes in her province."

Meanwhile, in Saskatchewan, Premier Brad Wall, whose province has also been reeling from the economic instability related to the oil and gas industry, maintains the highest approval rating in the country at 58 per cent.