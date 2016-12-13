Calgary Fire Department extinguishes mobile home fire

Crews with the Calgary Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a mobile home Tuesday night.

When they arrived on scene at Chateau Estates around 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of 84 Street NE, they found smoke coming from the rear of the home.

Officials believe that the fire had made its way through an interior wall into the attic space.

After gaining access to the attic, crews quickly brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and investigators are on scene.

The home's only occupant was assessed by Alberta Health Services personnel for smoke inhalation but was released.