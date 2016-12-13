Calgary Flames players brighten children’s stay at hospital

It’s a home-game win for everyone.

On Tuesday, players with the Calgary Flames made their annual trip to the Alberta Children’s Hospital to visit with children like Claire Jackson.

Claire is turning nine in January, and has spent three-and-a-half years of her life in the hospital.

She suffered what her father described as a massive stroke while in utero, which left her unable to walk or talk.

“She’s a happy girl and has lots of personality,” said Spencer Jackson, Claire’s father.

Claire has had nine spinal operations in the past calendar year alone, and suffers from cerebral palsy.

Her family, including younger brother Cooper and older sister Anna, were excited to meet the hockey stars – including Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano.

Anna said she was “buzzing all day with excitement.”

The players hung out and customized kid-sized hockey sticks with the children, before visiting with those who were unable to leave their hospital beds.

The hospital often becomes a second home for many families like the Jacksons.

“Being in the hospital for so long, she get’s kind of bored,” Jackson said.

“(The hospital staff) keep her busy, but opportunities like this brighten up her day.”

Claire’s current stay in hospital is approaching four months.

“I’m just grateful that (the Flames) have the opportunity to bring some joy into the kids lives while they’re in the hospital,” said Jackson.

“It’s a great thing.”

Jyrki Jokipakka visited children in the hospitals of Dallas when he played for the Stars, and was happy to continue the tradition in Calgary.