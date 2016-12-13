Nenshi Olympic dream includes LRT to YYC Airport link

It’s not just a dream of five rings, and the jovial sipping hot chocolate while wearing Canadiana-themed gloves: Mayor Naheed Nenshi is thinking Olympic funding boosts could help the city fulfill some long-term transit goals.

On Tuesday, the mayor alluded to a project so far into the city’s future, the thought seems mythical: a link between the LRT, and the YYC Airport.

The Route Ahead strategy is a guiding document for the city’s future transit plans stretching 30 years into the future. It’s a laundry list of goals, and transit needs as the city grows and according to Nenshi, we’re well on our way to a lot of it.

The Green Line, which he says is getting built, is high on that list, but some things like an LRT line to the airport just aren’t top priority.

But with an injection of funding, all that could change.

“We’re already building most of the BRTs on there, for example,” said Nenshi. “If we were able to accelerate the whole list, that would be a great thing and mean the airport LRT extension, as well as an extension to the northeast line in order to serve that would happen sooner than we’ve currently anticipated.”

In Vancouver, the city opted to build a transit line to the airport, opening just in time for the 2010 Olympics. The line cost $2.1 billion, and was funded by the feds, the B.C. government, the Vancouver Airport Authority, TransLink and the city of Vancouver.