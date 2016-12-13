Uber drivers feeling stiffed with fare decreases, lack of surge pricing

Uber’s drivers aren’t feeling the love, after seeing their fare rates drop in the rideshare relaunch.



Although the rideshare giant is back, drivers are reporting their earnings are down, some by 30 per cent, and rides from downtown to the airport that used to net $22 to $24 are now down to $18, according to some drivers.



What’s more, is drivers aren’t seeing surge pricing like they used to, which was a huge incentive in the previous launch for the business savvy rideshare operators, who would wait for a surge and take advantage of padded fares.



But Uber Calgary’s fares are still higher than they are in Edmonton, and as of their launch date, Uber has also given drivers an “hourly fare guarantee.”



“From our past experience, when fares are reduced, more riders start using Uber and drivers can make more due to higher demand,” said Uber Canada spokesman Jean-Christophe de Le Rue.



Drivers in Calgary are supposed to be earning at least $20 per hour, as per the guarantee, which fluctuates depending on the day.



Side by side, Uber driver Chris Lix sees a few changes in how Uber has done their fare charges. The base fare went from $2.75, to $1.30, per minute is down 8 cents – the list goes on. But these little things add up, and side by side, looking at his earnings last November compared with this past weekend, there’s a stark difference.



But drivers seem OK with the lower fare prices, just not with what they see is a lack of surge pricing incentive.



“Someone told me they were trying to get an Uber for an hour on 17th Ave on Saturday before I picked them up,” Lix said. “So demand is obviously very high, I bet you there would have been a lot more drivers for that demand if the surges showed the demand.”