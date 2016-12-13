Underpass at Calgary's 8 Street SW reopens with upgrades

It’s not just an underpass anymore.

A walk through the 8 Street SW underpass is now a little trip back in time - with good lighting and lots of LEDs.

The city soft-launched its underpass improvements Tuesday afternoon, unveiling the new art installation that features a winding LED screen with scrolling sentences from old newspapers about Calgary.

Ben Barrington, program manager for Centre City Implementation, said there will soon be an app that will allow pedestrians to interact with the words.

“You can put in a word and it will go through the database and find a little story with that word in it,” said Barrington.

The artwork was designed by artist David Rokeby from Toronto.

The city had to fix up the underpass due to crumbling concrete, so officials took the opportunity to widen the pathway, upgrade the lighting, and paint the walls white to make them brighter.

Barrington said the new paint is graffiti-resistant.

“We’ve got 8,000-9,000 people walking through here a day and it’s important for us to make that a safe experience and a pleasant experience,” he said.

Coun. Evan Woolley said he’s excited by the new artwork and to see a safer link between the downtown and the Beltline.

“It’s really simple. They literally just painted these walls and cleaned things up. It’s not rocket science to make these underpasses beautiful,” he said.

For the opening on Monday, the city had Santa Claus and a few elves handing out cookies, candy canes and information to pedestrians heading home.

The project was $8.8 million. Barrington said about one third of that was just to fix and repair the structure before starting upgrades.