Calgary police seek man wanted on warrants

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man—but they warn not to approach him if seen.

Calgary Police Services said in a news release Wednesday that they were asking for public assistance in locating Daniel Paul Loveys, who is wanted on warrants for breach of conditions.

According to CPS, Loveys didn’t show up to his probation office this week – something that is a condition of his release. Police said they also weren’t able to locate Loveys at his approved residence.

Loveys is said to have connections with both British Columbia and Saskatchewan and has a significant history of robberies with a weapon—which is why police are warning the public not to approach the convict if spotted.

Standing at 5’10” tall, Lovey’s is describes as having short brown hair and brown eyes, wearing glasses and weighing approximately 160 pounds.