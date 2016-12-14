News / Calgary

Calgary police seek man wanted on warrants

Daniel Loveys is not to be approached if seen, due to his significant history involving robberies with weapons

Daniel Paul Loveys is wanted by Calgary police for breach or probation. He has a significant history of robberies involving weapons and is not to be approached, according to CPS.

CPS

Daniel Paul Loveys is wanted by Calgary police for breach or probation. He has a significant history of robberies involving weapons and is not to be approached, according to CPS.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man—but they warn not to approach him if seen.

Calgary Police Services said in a news release Wednesday that they were asking for public assistance in locating Daniel Paul Loveys, who is wanted on warrants for breach of conditions.

According to CPS, Loveys didn’t show up to his probation office this week – something that is a condition of his release. Police said they also weren’t able to locate Loveys at his approved residence.

Loveys is said to have connections with both British Columbia and Saskatchewan and has a significant history of robberies with a weapon—which is why police are warning the public not to approach the convict if spotted.

Standing at 5’10” tall, Lovey’s is describes as having short brown hair and brown eyes, wearing glasses and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Lovey’s location is asked to contact CPS at the non-emergency number 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Calgary Views

More...