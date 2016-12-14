Nenshi’s ‘revenue sharing’ idea detrimental in practice: Expert

An expert believes five big city mayors across Canada don’t need more revenue powers – they just need to better utilize the old faithful property tax.

On Tuesday, a group of Canadian mayors came forward in a letter asking for “reasonable measures for increasing revenue,” citing for “too long” cities have relied on property taxes alone to fund growing operational budgets. Nenshi quickly noted, in Calgary’s case, they’re not looking for more taxation powers, calling it a “revenue sharing” approach with the province.

In a 2014 analysis, Bev Dahlby with the School of Public Policy and Professor, Department of Economics, University of Calgary, found Calgary and Edmonton don’t need other tax tools on a major scale. The current property tax is a longstanding source of revenue for municipal governments.

“The level of property tax is now relative to personal incomes in the province, at a relatively low level,” Dahlby said. “There’s plenty of scope for higher property taxes, especially residential property taxes to fund infrastructure – I think the problem is the mayors don’t like the unpopularity that goes with raising property taxes.”

Although Dahlby said he doesn’t know exactly what Nenshi has in mind when he asks for a “revenue sharing” fiscal framework, he said in normal applications, revenue sharing means a lower level of government collects a fixed amount of cash raised by a senior level of government.

“This just makes them more dependent on provincial government; it’s not a power, you’re getting an allowance,” Dahlby said. “Around the world where revenue sharing has been widely used…it has proven to be very detrimental to public finances.”