Calgary Garth Brooks super-fans react to Edmonton-only shows

It looks like Calgary Garth Brooks fans are going to have to saddle up and ride to Edmonton if they want to see the country singer live.

On Thursday, Brooks announced another show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, which means ‘The Thunder Rolls’ singer is now playing nine shows from Feb. 17 - 25, 2017.

Adam Bruce, a self-described super-fan, was five years old when he last saw Garth Brooks. He said although he’s disappointed Brooks isn’t coming to Calgary, he understands why.

“It’s probably because the Saddledome can’t have whatever show he’s putting out,” said Bruce. “I genuinely think it’s entirely down to the fact he can’t fit his set-up in the Saddledome.”

Bruce also added this calls for more pressure on the city to build a new arena that can hold larger stage shows.

More than 140,000 tickets have been sold for the Edmonton shows already, more than doubling his previous sales record in Alberta’s capital city.

Brooks will be accompanied by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, for the shows. He’s currently in the middle of a three-year Garth Brooks World Tour where close to five million tickets have been sold.

Hope Fulton is another Calgary super-fan who said she’s miffed about not being able to shine up her cowgirl boots to see Brooks. According to Fulton, Brooks understands people who work for a living, and thinks a show in Calgary during the current downturn would be fitting.

“He’s got talent – he doesn’t have to bury it all behind bells and whistles and a huge show in terms of craziness behind the scenes,” said Fulton. “He genuinely just has this pure and honest voice and that’s what you want.”

Requests to Garth Brooks’ management for comment on his Calgary snub weren’t returned by deadline.

The last time Brooks played in Calgary was during the 2012 Calgary Stampede.