YYC Calgary International Airport to offer non-stop flights to Mexico City

Calgarians will soon be able to travel to Mexico City direct from Alberta.

On Thursday, the Calgary Airport Authority announced Mexico City will be the latest non-stop businesses connection from YYC Calgary International Airport. Aeromexico will operate daily flights from the new international terminal at YYC to link Calgary and Mexico’s capital city.

Aeromexico will begin operating its Boeing 737-800 aircraft that seats 160 passengers on June 1, 2017. The flights will arrive in Calgary at 10:30 p.m. and depart for Mexico City at 11:00 p.m.

But that’s not all the airline is expected to bring to Calgary.

More than 300 jobs will be created through Aeromexico, adding about $27.3 million to Alberta’s economy, the airport authority said.