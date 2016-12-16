Year in review: Minister Marlin Schmidt looks back at post-secondary in 2016

With a year of tuition freezes, capital investments and a hands-on approach, the province’s advanced education portfolio is cruising through the economic downturn.

But it’s not all rosy.

Despite an optimistic nod from the province, complete with frozen fees for students, and access to more funds for post-secondary schools, married with shiny new buildings thanks to infrastructure dollars, schools still lack space, and more students than expected are cashing in on grants to further their education.

Looking back on his first year (OK, 10 months, but who’s counting?), Advanced Education Minister Marlin Schmidt said the government has treated education as a cornerstone of a healthy economy through the budget they’ve brought forward.

“Certainly space is an issue in some locations, particularly in Calgary,” said Schmidt. “There’s institutions that have challenges accepting demand, and that’s leading to our decisions to invest in significant infrastructure.”

Along with an increase in enrolment across the province, which Schmidt said he’s been hearing from each of the 26 institutions the ministry represents, they’ve had a higher-than-expected draw for student loans.

“That’s been an additional cost-pressure we’ve had to deal with,” said Schmidt. The province anticipated under $600 million in student loan costs this year, when almost $700 million was needed. “We know Albertans are going back to school in large numbers, which is why it’s so important to support the higher education system.”

For the first time, the ministry also embarked on a transparent board application process, which Schmidt said opened the flood-gates, capturing some candidates who otherwise wouldn’t have considered applying in the first place.

“It’s no longer the prevue of party insiders and the old boys network that people thought was in charge in this province,” said Schmidt. “I’m very pleased at the quality of the candidates that has come forward…I know they’re going to do an excellent job.”