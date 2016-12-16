Calgary police see downward trend of impaired driving continuing
Fatal crashes involving alcohol in Calgary have gone from 18 in 2013 to seven in 2014 and 2015
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Last year Calgary’s impaired driving numbers dipped 19
Staff Sgt. Paul Stacey said the downward trend in impaired driving numbers in 2016 is already 13 per cent below those of 2015 (year-to-date), and he gets the sense things are moving in the right direction.
Stacey said in 2014 a shuffle took place in the service, meaning they went from having five traffic response teams to four (a loss of around eight officers), and they also decommissioned their Checkstop bus. He said in that time he feels they’ve done a lot to improve impaired driving enforcement in the city.
“I think, done some positive things for the program that probably needed to happen a long time ago,” he said.
Stacey said despite fewer bodies, they have a team dedicated to
“The
The staff sergeant said the lowering number of impaired driving charges coincides with less fatal crashes involving alcohol, too.
In 2013 Calgary had 18 fatal crashes involving alcohol—a number that was more than cut in half in 2014 and 2015, which only had seven.
“This year right now we’re at nine, but we’ve seen three of those that aren’t alcohol related—drugs alone are suspected on those,” he added.
Stacey said he began to see a change in attitudes towards drunk driving when the legal limit legislation was passed.
“People didn’t like it, they felt it was too severe, but that’s not the case and I think people have started to see that,” he said, adding that in the past it wasn’t uncommon to see people blow over 200, whereas now the numbers are much lower.
“Clearly we don’t get everybody that’s drinking and driving—but I think there are also
He recalls the highest number her saw someone blow when he was a breath-tech 20-years ago.
“The highest reading of somebody I tested was
IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES BY YEAR:
2014: 2,568
2015: 2,080
2016: Approximately 1,400 (year to date)