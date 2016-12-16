Calgary police see downward trend of impaired driving continuing

Last year Calgary’s impaired driving numbers dipped 19 per cent below the year before—a trend that Calgary police see continuing in 2016.

Staff Sgt. Paul Stacey said the downward trend in impaired driving numbers in 2016 is already 13 per cent below those of 2015 (year-to-date), and he gets the sense things are moving in the right direction.

Stacey said in 2014 a shuffle took place in the service, meaning they went from having five traffic response teams to four (a loss of around eight officers), and they also decommissioned their Checkstop bus. He said in that time he feels they’ve done a lot to improve impaired driving enforcement in the city.

“I think, done some positive things for the program that probably needed to happen a long time ago,” he said.

Stacey said despite fewer bodies, they have a team dedicated to checkstops four nights a week (well, two teams—they each take two nights), and they now have two smaller check stop buses.

“The checkstop bus we did have had over a million kilometers on it—it was on it’s last legs. It was out of service more than it was in service,” he said. “Now we have two smaller check stop vehicles that do all the same stuff the big bus did and they allow us to go to areas where we couldn’t necessarily get the big bus to before.”

The staff sergeant said the lowering number of impaired driving charges coincides with less fatal crashes involving alcohol, too.

In 2013 Calgary had 18 fatal crashes involving alcohol—a number that was more than cut in half in 2014 and 2015, which only had seven.

“This year right now we’re at nine, but we’ve seen three of those that aren’t alcohol related—drugs alone are suspected on those,” he added.

Stacey said he began to see a change in attitudes towards drunk driving when the legal limit legislation was passed.

“People didn’t like it, they felt it was too severe, but that’s not the case and I think people have started to see that,” he said, adding that in the past it wasn’t uncommon to see people blow over 200, whereas now the numbers are much lower.

“Clearly we don’t get everybody that’s drinking and driving—but I think there are also less people taking that risk.”

He recalls the highest number her saw someone blow when he was a breath-tech 20-years ago.

“The highest reading of somebody I tested was 320, when the legal limit was 80. That was huge. She could hold her booze—I still remember her very well, she was very belligerent, but at 320 I would have been out,” he said. “Nowadays if we get somebody a little over 100 that seems to be more common— before it was nothing to have 180s, 240—and we’re seeing that less and less.”

IMPAIRED DRIVING CHARGES BY YEAR:

2014: 2,568

2015: 2,080