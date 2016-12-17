Calgarian Don Tse lives his dream, wins big on The Price is Right

Calgarian Don Tse lived his dream this past summer, participating on The Price is Right and walking away a big winner.

The episode, which was filmed in July and aired in September, saw Tse take home an Ipad in the first round, before wrapping up a trip to Beverly Hills, an Audi A3, provided by Calgary's Royal Oak Audi, and some Gucci accessories.

“It was an emotional roller coaster. You sit in the audience and you think “don’t get your hopes up. They call your name and you just lose your mind,” Tse said

The whole experience is thanks to Tse’s wife Michelle.

"It was for my birthday, my wife got us tickets to the show as part of a trip to Los Angeles, but it didn't really sink in until I got to the show and I heard them call my name," he said

When he finally reached contestants row, and after two failed attempts at getting to a prize game, Tse said the emotions were almost working against him.

“This is the chance of a lifetime and I was thinking 'I'm going to blow it,' until I finally won on the third attempt,” he added.

The rest of the show is a blur for him. Tse said he had to watch the episode when it aired to see if he shook hands with host Drew Carey as well as his opponent.

In the end, after winning his showcase, Tse walked away with US$37,913 in cash and prizes.