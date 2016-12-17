Calgary police looking for suspect in recent carjacking

Calgary police are asking the public’s help in tracking down a suspect believed to be responsible for a recent carjacking.

Police say at around 4:20 p.m., on Wednesday, an unknown suspect entered a parked car in front of a restaurant at Marlborough Mall. A man had just gone inside the restaurant, leaving his wife and child in the car.

Authorities said after entering the car, the suspect took off with both woman and child begging him to stop.

The suspect did eventually stop the vehicle near the close by Walmart before jumping into what police believe was another stolen car, a Mazda 3S, which he arrived at the mall in with another male.

The Mazda was allegedly taken from the Marlborough community after it had been parked with the keys inside.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 30s, approximately 5’9” tall, with a medium build and short black hair.