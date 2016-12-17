New feature at Canada Olympic Park is totally tubular

Six months after announcing plans to install a massive new feature park at Canada Olympic Park, the Acura Tube Park opened to the public on Saturday.

The tube park is the biggest in western Canada, with 10 lanes, each 200 metres long and is ready to go for Calgarians to enjoy this winter.

Winsport Senior Manager of Communications Dale Oviatt said the addition of the tube park is ideal, as the organization prides themselves on getting people out to enjoy winter weather.

"We teach 30,000 people a year to ski, and for those who may not want to do that, this is just an element to introduce more people to another winter sporting event," Oviatt said.

The snowy weather made the transition from the construction period to the grand opening to the public that much smoother.

"Christmas finally came early, especially for our snowmaking team. The fact is we have enough snow made for the rest of the year," Oviatt added

The Acura Tube Park also signals the start of a new branch of winter entertainment at COP, one where casual enjoyment is top of mind.

"Not everyone is a skier or snowboarder and this is something you don't need equipment for, just warm clothing," Oviatt said

For now, the tubing lanes will be fairly flat and straightforward, but that doesn't mean Winsport will shy away from adding a bit of extra excitement over time.