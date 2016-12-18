Chinatown development volunteers remember roots in new mural

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Alice Lam.

As a member of the Chinatown Taskforce, Lam was an opponent of a controversial highrise project slated for a parking lot in Chinatown.

Now, she’s hoping to inspire the city to think about Chinatown’s roots by creating a mural in the Chinese Cultural Centre to signify the history and culture of the community in the wave of development.

“Chinatown has kind of been in the news a lot and throughout this process I met a lot of great people, a lot of different walks of life that are interested in doing stuff in Chinatown and revitalizing Chinatown. So I kind of got the idea to do a mural just because I wanted to take advantage of this new energy,” said Lam

Depicting the Forbidden City, the entire mural will be composed of 200 hand painted tiles in a paint-by-number style. Each tile will then be pieced together to create a larger image.

“The community is changing, Calgary is changing and Chinatown, of course, is changing with this new development. So we want to respect our history and the culture and all that the previous generations have invested in Calgary’s chinatown,” said Lam.

Throughout the week Lam will be stationed at different seniors buildings in Chinatown in hopes of getting as many members of the community to participate.