Calgary firefighters celebrate Christmas with families in need

A curly haired child looks around at the commotion surrounding her. The two-year-old is beaming with curiosity as she waits in line to sit in Santa’s lap.

It was only a few months ago, McKenzie’s parents Andrew and Deborah Middlebrook weren’t sure there was going to be a Christmas at all for the family of six.

“We went through a really rough summer and we ended up losing our house and everything,” said Deborah.

Which is why the family waited in line for the 49th annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association Christmas Party on Sunday for more than 1,800 of Calgary’s less fortunate families and about 4,000 children.

The event included entertainment, lunch and a present from Santa himself for children who, like McKenzie, couldn't hide their excitement.

According to Fire Chief Steve Dongworth, seeing the excitement on children's faces is why the event continues year after year.

“It dates back to when firefighters used to fix up old toys to give to kids who were in need. Today we’ve got I think 1,800 families coming here today to get gifts, have a bit of a party, get some food and just to enjoy the Christmas season – so it’s really fantastic,” said Dongworth.

The Middlebrook family couldn’t agree more.

After moving from a two-bedroom apartment into a five-bedroom apartment, things are looking up for the family.