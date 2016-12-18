Calgary musician restarts art event in honour of friend lost to suicide

Joel Learoyd was at a birthday party when he got the first call.

He remembers everyone smiling, everyone happy, and then he heard the words over the phone: “Did you see what Chris posted online? Have you heard anything? Is it true?”

Learoyd’s friend and former Calgary musician, Chris Tenz, had posted his suicide note online.

After the news of Tenz’s passing was final, his loved ones hosted an informal memorial at the Hop In Brew earlier this year. As the night went on, Learoyd began talking to Brenna Shannon, and the two devised a plan to keep their friend’s legacy alive.

Tenz founded Fragments, a collaborative multi-arts event, in 2010.

In what Learoyd describes as “the sum of all of Chris’ passions,” the event was designed to bring different artists and different communities together on one stage.

The event ran for three years until Tenz moved to the UK – but now his friends are bringing it back.

On January 5, Fragments will have a new beginning at its old location.

Approximately 10 artists will take the stage at the Plaza Theatre in Kensington, and this time all of the proceeds will go to the Centre for Suicide Prevention (CSP).

“In a way, this is my way to deal with what happened,” said Learoyd, who’s a musician himself.

“Because I knew that Fragments was really important to him, and the idea of bringing communities together was something he was really passionate about. So, with this, I can turn those feelings into something positive, and I can keep the memory of his passions alive.”

Some artists will be selling or auctioning off their work at the gala, which will all be in support of CSP, and representatives from the centre will also be on hand to talk about suicide prevention.

According to Statistics Canada, 3,926 people lost their lives to suicide in 2012, and Learoyd said it’s an issue that’s often swept under the rug.

“(Chris and I) never really talked about issues as if it was mental illness,” he continued.

“It’s like, this is us here, and this is mental illness over there, but the reality is that everyone kind of dips into mental illness, especially artists.”

Many of the artists who will be presenting at Fragments were friends of Tenz, so, in turn, some of the work will be about celebrating his life and coping with their loss.

Learoyd hopes the event will carry on for years to come, and that something good will come from the tragedy.

“I would hope that if Chris knew what we were doing, maybe he could drop his walls a little bit,” he said.

“I think he got lost, but I hope it would show him that he was loved, that he mattered. And I hope it shows that to the people who are still struggling, but still here.”