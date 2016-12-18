Five fashionable ways for Calgarians to shop local

As Calgary’s malls flood with peak shopping season rush, Metro offers a few more unique options for the fashion forward friends and family on you Christmas list.

Try shopping local by checking out one of these brands:

UNI Chill Wear – Premium Onesies

Founded by two former pro hockey players, Ryan Corry and Jeff Sapieha, UNI Chill Wear offers premium onesies to keep Calgarians snug and comfortable through the holidays.

Corry got the idea when he was playing hockey in France, and noticed his roommate wearing them. Unable to find a high quality onesie when he got back home, Corry decided to create his own – using ethically sourced materials.

“It’s like wearing your bed around the house,” Corry said. “They’re unbelievably comfortable because it’s made of sweat suit material, but fleece on the inside. It’s different from a housecoat or Snuggie. Here you get up and still have material everywhere.”

Riyoko – Urban Travel Apparel

Designer Kristi Woo creates travel apparel that can double as outfits for parties, the office and every day life. Designs are warm, using bamboo fleece, some are waterproof and wind resistant and they’re responsibly made.

As a biker, Woo wanted to create something warm, but didn’t want it to automatically look like she was going backpacking in the mountains.

Woo tests out all her own designs too – she’s been out biking in minus 17-degree weather with just a pair of tights to see how they hold up.

“It’s comfortable, chic conscious clothing,” Woo said. “It’s clothing you can wear every day.”

Dreamboat Lucy – Sister Style

Sisters Hilary and Louanna Murphy create every accessory and piece of apparel themselves. Their studio is in their home, they wake up the morning and put on outfits they’ve made themselves, and then they get to work.

The pair create everything from chokers and studs to dresses and skirts – including their own Dreamboat Tank.

“Our hot item for Christmas this year is our signature studs. You need them because they’re so unique – no two pairs are alike.”

Anneke Forbes – Catwalk Fashions



Anneke Forbes tries to keep everything as local as possible. That includes hand making every piece she sells, and using locally sourced fabrics whenever possible.

Forbes focuses on high-end women’s wear, for the discerning individual.

She blends classic shapes with bold colours for a very sleek, modern design.

“Someone who appreciates a high quality item, and knows the difference – someone who really curates their closet would really appreciate a piece by Anneke Forbes,” she said.

“People can contact me through their website – and I’ll be the person to answer (the message), because I am the local-est of locals.”

Local Laundry – YYC Pride

Connor Curran bills Local Laundry as apparel that builds community. Centered around a singular design – the three letters of Calgary’s airport code and the mountains laid out like a compass – Curran also donates 10 per cent of all profits to a local charity.

This December he’s working with Launch Calgary to donate to the Even Start Foundation.

A big part of the brand is trying to represent Canada to a global audience. They focus on toques, hoodies and other YYC clothing standbys.